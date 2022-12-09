Not Available

Queen

  • Crime

The main character Himi Ko is a lawyer who is an expert in the field of crisis management. Her main area of activity is not in a courtroom, but within the shadows of many of the big scandals. As a genius "spin doctor", she has managed to solve 99.9% of her client’s issues and requests. If need be, she would even manage to reverse falsehood into justice. And most of all, she has a strong belief in supporting women, especially those who are stuck in a crisis and will go all the way to solve some of the most tricky cases. This is a drama which depicts such a determined character who takes whatever step she needs to help people who are at the edge of their lives!

Cast

Yuko TakeuchiKo Himi
Taishi NakagawaShuji Fujieda
Yuki SaitoSeiko Mano
Asami MizukawaChie Yoda
Gaku SanoYuya Moro
BakarhythmTaro Suzuki

