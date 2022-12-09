Not Available

Seven queen bees think they're competing to be the biggest diva, but instead they find they've been sent to LA by fed-up friends and family to get a mean-girl makeover. The girl who changes the most will win $25,000. But, for these bossy backstabbers, change isn't easy and Dr. Michelle (The Tyra Banks Show) and Yoanna House (America's Top Model) have their work cut out for them. Can these meanie babies bloom into sweeties? You'll have to watch to find out. This time, the mean girls get stung.