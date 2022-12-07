Queen of Reversals

Not Available

Hwang Tae Hee is the daughter of a chaebol and team leader at her workplace. When Bong Joon Soo and Baek Yeo Jin both begin to work in her team, they become her love interest and troublesome rival respectively. Tae Hee has to juggle her challenges in love with those in work, helping shape her boss and department director, Goo Yong Shik, from an insensitive and uninterested second generation chaebol to a true leader. Tae Hee’s seeming success in love, however, presents her with another problem as she begins to realize that marriage involves just as many obstacles to overcome.