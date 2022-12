Not Available

Based on the #1 New York Times bestselling series Throne of Glass by Sarah J. Maas. After serving out a year of hard labor in the salt mines of Endovier for her crimes, 18-year-old assassin Celaena Sardothien is dragged before the Crown Prince. Prince Dorian offers her her freedom on one condition: she must act as his champion in a competition to find a new royal assassin.