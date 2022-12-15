Queen of the South

Not Available

Teresa Mendoza, is a woman who is forced to run and seek refuge in America after her drug-dealing boyfriend is unexpectedly murdered in Mexico. In the process, she teams up with an unlikely figure from her past to bring down the leader of the very drug trafficking ring that has her on the run. Starring Alice Braga (“I Am Legend”) as Teresa, the original drama series is based on the global best-selling novel “La Reina Del Sur,” by internationally-acclaimed author Arturo Pérez-Reverte.