Queens of Diamonds and Hearts

Emperor CHAI SUEN (Roger Kwok) visited the deep mountains to seek martial arts expert CHUNG MO YIM’s (Fala Chen) assistance to revive the Chai Empire. SUEN anxiously blurted out that he can do anything for her in return. Later after completing the task, YIM opens her big mouth and requests that she wants to be the Empress, but SUEN had just promised to give the title to the naturally beautiful HA YING CHEUN (Sharon Chan). SUEN’s legal adviser AN YING (Louis Yuen) quickly comes up with a plan to separate the two into the East and West palaces to temporarily prevent any disputes. In fact, YIM only wanted to be the Empress so she can help Emperor Chai take care of the country’s affairs. CHEUN, however, watches closely for an opportunity to take revenge. The two Queens uses gentle methods and force to battle one another. Emperor Chai loves CHEUN for her beauty, but in hope for a prosperous future of his country, he also did not dare to offend the strategic YIM. He even takes advantage of her innocent true love several times.