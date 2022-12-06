Not Available

Being gay is just the beginning! Being Brendo peers into the lives of five gay men, taking an in depth look at their lives, ups and downs, relationships, sexual escapades and daily living. 'Being Brendo' is formerly the web series 'Queer as Fxxk', a collaboration between the Victorian AIDS Council/Gay Men's Health Centre, Burnet Institute, University of Melbourne and X:MACHINE Productions. The project aims to engage audiences in online discussion, to explore how social networking sites can be used to promote sexual health.