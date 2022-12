Not Available

Teka has just broken up with her boyfriend and left home for the first time to follow her dream of becoming a dancer. The big city, and the big city talent she competes with at auditions, have left her feeling very lonely. Enter: dating apps. When Teka mistakenly selects “women seeking women” on her profile, she meets Abe, a struggling musician who needs to move on from her ex, which might just be the happiest of accidents.