Quest for Sunken Warships (2007)

Hidden deep beneath the sea lies the wreckage of mighty war machines, each with untold stories of battles, glory and demise. Join us on the hunt for these antiques of the deep, and unlock the mysteries and the history waiting on the ocean floor. Each episode of QUEST FOR SUNKEN WARSHIPS features authentic historical footage, CGI illustrations and archival materials of the battles being investigated, along with high-resolution underwater images and live-action, on-site explorations of the sunken wrecks by our team of courageous divers.