Not Available

As seen on PBS stations comes this new "living history" series about two modern families who experience life as it was lived in a 1937 rural Newfoundland outport fishing community. Two families, the Wheelers and the Murrays, as well as two outsiders that will be living with each of households, spend two eye-opening months fishing for cod and preparing authentic meals with only the bare necessities. Experience the remarkable ups and downs of life in Hay Cove, New Foundland.