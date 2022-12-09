Quest of the Nile

Not Available

Norwegian documentary in three parts. Professor Terje Tvedt has spent most of his adult life to researching the Nile River that is life oar for millions of people. Nile flows through eleven countries where population growth, new technologies and environmental change makes the battle for water increasingly desperate. In this series Tvedt takes a journey through this giant river system's history and present, in the face of people and leaders, from the expiration of the Mediterranean to the white source of the Nile in the heart of Africa.