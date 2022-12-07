Quickies In My Kitchen

Not Available

Anna’s recipes have wow factor and are easily accessible for any novice cook to tackle. From a classic Chicken Casserole with a twist to a recipe for a Truly Great Chocolate Cake , Anna shares her time-saving hints and tips while still preparing tasty meals. Anna also has advice on what to look for when buying fresh produce. In each episode Anna invites a guest into her kitchen to help cook and have a chat. They also prepare a quickie of their own for Anna. Over the series, her guests include Olympian Raelene Boyle; Professor Fiona Wood AM; actor/comedian and Anna’s brother-in-law Sam Longley; Grammy Award winning musician and radio presenter, Lucky Oceans; comedian Fiona O'Loughlin; and celebrity chef Ian Parmenter. Anna talks with her guests about their passion for food and their own favourite quick meals, while they sit at her kitchen bench. There is fun and lots of natural laughs, the way you would when friends drop by and join you in the kitchen.