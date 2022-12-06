Not Available

Quints by Surprise

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Ethan and Casey Jones met in the seventh grade, married after college, and around their 10-year anniversary decided to give their six-year-old daughter Eliot a baby sister or brother. Instead, the couple welcomed quints: Brooklyn, Ryan, Jack, Britton, and Lila. Watch the Joneses as they navigate the obstacles and the joys of raising a family when everything is multiplied by five. The family returns to TLC to reveal all-new experiences and adventures as their quintuplets enter their toddler years.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images