Quints by Surprise

Ethan and Casey Jones met in the seventh grade, married after college, and around their 10-year anniversary decided to give their six-year-old daughter Eliot a baby sister or brother. Instead, the couple welcomed quints: Brooklyn, Ryan, Jack, Britton, and Lila. Watch the Joneses as they navigate the obstacles and the joys of raising a family when everything is multiplied by five. The family returns to TLC to reveal all-new experiences and adventures as their quintuplets enter their toddler years.