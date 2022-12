Not Available

Quirke is a bold, mesmerising drama full of mystery, secrets and intrigue, starring Gabriel Byrne and Michael Gambon. A consultant pathologist in the Dublin city morgue in the 1950s, Quirke is a powerful character more at ease among the cold silent slabs than the company of his fellow men. But in truth, his profession provides his greatest pleasure: inquisitive by nature, he is fascinated with unlocking the secret to these cadavers' deaths. Based on the novels by John Banville.