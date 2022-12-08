Not Available

Qumi-Qumi is a Russian animated series for kids 8-12 years old. Qumi-Qumi galaxy is a picturesque world with a slight resemblance to Earth which is inhabited by three tribes living on three different islands. The tribes - Jumi-Qumi, Yumi-Qumi and Shumi-Qumi have different looks and lifestyles and don’t have common grounds. They even have different political systems and evolution stages. Jumi-Qumi is a primitive civilization governed by their Leader. Yumi-Qumi is a high-developed democratic society, while Shumi-Qumi live in a military communist regime with the General as a chief. However, certain representatives of different tribes do interact - and it comes out funny and unexpected!