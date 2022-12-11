Raaz-e-Ulfat

Not Available

Mushk belongs to a conservative family and obeys her father Iftikhar Ali . She follows the principles set by her father until she meets Sehba . Sehba, who likes modern lifestyle, influences Mushk and they become friends. As Sehba starts to develop a liking for Irtiza , she gets jealous when she discovers Mushk and Irtiza’s newfound relationship. Hatching vicious plans, Sehba makes Mushk’s life difficult and she loses her family and her lover’s trust. The story is her struggle to regain trust of her loved ones.