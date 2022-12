Not Available

Everybody likes watching a good movie so might like participating in a movie -- or at least scenes from movies. In this competition series, teams race to iconic movie locations to compete in stunts inspired by blockbuster movies, including ``Terminator 2: Judgment Day,'' ``Pulp Fiction,'' ``The Italian Job,'' and even comedies like ``Bridesmaids.'' Host Dolph Lundgren , who guides the contestants through the challenges, also gets involved in some of the action.