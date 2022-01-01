Not Available

Rachael Ray's Tasty Travels is a television show based on cook Rachael Ray and her travels around the world (somewhat similar to her 2002 Food Network show, $40 a Day). However, in this show she is not restricted by a budget and showcases food from more upscale eateries. She tries different types of food from each place she visits, and gives a "Hot List of Values", which includes some of her favorite places visited from $40 a Day. The show airs on the Food Network and is her fourth Food Network program. It first aired on August 26, 2005. She provides voiceovers for most of the show and is shown at only one or two places. Her husband, John Cusimano, usually accompanies her at the one or two restaurants she visits per episode. The show was developed with Producer Wade Sheeler following the success of her first travel show on Food Network, $40 a Day.