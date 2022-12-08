Not Available

Rachael's Vacation takes viewers on an international odyssey. From pubs in Dublin to markets in Bordeaux, from a fairy-tale carriage ride in Lisbon to a marathon of tapas in Barcelona, Rachael charts her course for exciting finds near and far. Rachael's motto is "can do" travel – if she can do it, you can do it. You'll be in Rachael's back pocket as she takes you to the hip, the cool, the fun and the funky places, sharing her ideas, info and tips on where to holiday whether you're globetrotting or weekending!