Rachel Allens Dinner Parties

Everybody wants to be able to throw the perfect dinner party, and in this stylish new series Rachel Allen will show viewers exactly how to do that. Each week, a different group of people (friends or colleagues) will join Rachel in her studio kitchen for an exclusive dinner party. One of this group will act as Rachel's sous chef helping her prepare a mouth watering three course meal. They will have been nominated by the group because they are the most competitive dinner party host. Now they will have to really "up their game" and prove what an accomplished cook they are. This will be a unique opportunity for our apprentice and our guests to learn from one of cooking's most accessible teachers as to how to pull off the perfect dinner party!