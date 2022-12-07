Not Available

Rachel Khoo’s Kitchen Notebook: London finds the acclaimed cook and food writer living back in the city where she was born and bred, getting re-acquainted with one of the world’s most exciting capitals and its fantastic food. Rachel meets people that share her lifelong culinary passion and uncovers new trends and the colourful diversity of the capital’s cooking. She sketches, snaps pictures and records what she discovers in her notebook along the way, to inspire new dishes in her own kitchen. The series provides an inspirational insight into Rachel’s London life and a wonderful selection of new recipes that reflect her creativity and the multi-cultural gamut of the capital’s vibrant food scene.