Racism: A History

This series chronicles the shifts in the meaning and significance of the ideas of ‘race’ and ‘racism’ in Britain, Europe and North America. It shows how ideas of racial difference evolved in response to historical events – notably Europe’s imperial conquests and the process of colonisation – adapting to the social-political forces that were unleashed by these events. It also gives a detailed reconsideration of the concept of racism, and identifies the impact that the idea of ‘race’, and the fact of racism, has had on science, culture, society and history around the world.