Sustainability poster boy Te Radar decided it would be a waste to put his box of eco friendly tricks away in the shed so he's taking his "Off The Radar" skills and is about to throw them at a new project, "Radar's Patch". "I have forsaken the country and moved onto the classic kiwi 1/4 acre paradise, to see how that can sustain me. Less cows, more chickens, and theoretically more time to potter about." Te Radar was given one growing season to weave his magic on an overgrown jumble of suburban weeds.