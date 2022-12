Not Available

This series deals a bunch of teenagers in High School (should be in Grade 12 by the end of the third season), who runs a Radio Broadcasts about news around the school, and contains edutainment shows and factors and music. In all three seasons, George Goodwin, Morgan Leigh, Tanya Panda, Blaire Resnickie, Roger Richards, Kevin Calvin, and Ethan St. John faces problems, school work, social stuff just like in reality.