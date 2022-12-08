Raeng Pradtana

Not Available

Because she always thought that Pittaya is just someone her father adopted, therefore, Soodapa behave above him in everything and demand him as her heart pleased. Before she knows of her heart, she has fallen completely in love with him. But everything does not go accordingly as her heart desires because he has a lover who is perfect for him. He is too far for her to reach out to grab him to possess now. Therefore, her heart is in anguish. She must continue to tolerate with disappointment and wait for the power of desires to become true for once.