Rafaela is a Mexican telenovela produced by Nathalie Lartilleux for Televisa. It is based on the Venezuelan telenovela of the same name produced in 1977. Scarlet Ortiz and Jorge Poza star as the main protagonists, while Chantal Andere, Diana Bracho and Arturo Carmona star as the main antagonists. Though Rafaela was nominated for best female antagonist, best first actor, and best first actress, it did not win any awards. Canal de las Estrellas originally broadcast Rafaela at 5pm MDT from January 31 to March 11, 2011. From March 14 to July 15, 2011, it was moved to 4PM MDT. From June 20 to August 5, 2011, Univision transmitted Rafaela weekdays at 1pm central for 2 hours, replacing Niña de mi Corazón. From August 8, 2011 to October 14, 2011, one episode was shown weekdays at 1pm central.