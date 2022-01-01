Not Available

Rage is a popular all-night Australian music video program broadcast on ABC on Friday nights, Saturday mornings and Saturday nights. It was first screened on the weekend of Friday, 17 April 1987. With Soul Train and Video Hits no longer being produced, it is the oldest music television program currently still in production as of 18 August 2014. Rage starts anywhere between 11pm and 1am, the program is classified 'M' or 'MA 15+' through until 6am Saturdays and finishes at 11:30 am on Saturdays and at 7am on Sundays.