Not Available

“Raggs” is a half hour live action television series about five colorful, costumed dogs who make great rock ‘n roll music as a band and share life together in their own clubhouse. Each episode is focused on life lessons as Raggs and his friends discover the joy of learning something new or preparing for a new activity in a world understood by the 3-6 year old preschooler. Each show's theme is supported by multiple segments including the live action story; music videos; animations; interviews with the band's pet cat, Dumpster; and live concerts.