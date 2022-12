Not Available

Beginning Jan. 17, Discovery will travel down the Mississippi into the Louisiana Bayou in Ragin’ Cajuns, a new series that focuses on white shrimp season. The unscripted reality series follows a motley crew of blue-collar anglers who are desperate to keep their shrimp boats afloat in the wake of the 2010 oil spill and the fallout from Hurricane Katrina. They come from a little town called Venice in Louisiana.