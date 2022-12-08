Not Available

Raiders of Rock

    On Raiders of Rock, one man's trash is two guys' treasures. In this 10-episode series, the collectors Robert Reynolds and Stephen Shutts travel across the U.S. in search of music history's most-treasured finds scouring local flea markets and garage sales to discover personal -- and sometimes valuable -- music memorabilia. From a giant inflatable rock and roll relic, to potential items from such artists as Elvis, Nirvana, KISS and Led Zeppelin, each episode embarks on a fun, light-hearted and often unexpected quest.

