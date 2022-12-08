Not Available

Rail Wars!

  • Action
  • Animation
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

TBS

The "dream railway paradise entertainment" story is set in a parallel world where Japan did not privatize its national railways. Naohito Takayama is an ordinary high school boy who dreams of a comfortable future working for the top-rated Japanese National Railways. He is assigned as a trainee in the Railways Security Force full of odd characters such as Sakurai, a troublemaker who hates men. On top of that, an extremist group called "RJ" plots to privatize the Japanese National Railways.

Cast

Satoshi HinoIwaizumi Shou
Maaya UchidaKoumi Haruka
Manami NumakuraSakurai Aoi
Jun FukuyamaTakayama Naoto

