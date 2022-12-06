Not Available

Following an elite crew of workers-- brakemen, engineers, construction crews, mechanics and train drivers – RAILROAD ALASKA illustrates the battle against ferocious weather and treacherous terrain to keep the State of Alaska’s critical 500-mile long railroad rolling to deliver life sustaining supplies. From controlled avalanches to prevent catastrophe, to fascinating characters, like Jim James, the one-handed handy man, learn what it takes to keep this train on track.