Rainbow Brite

The story of a young girl who tries her best to bring beauty and happiness to the Earth. She wears a magic belt known as the Color Belt which is activated by a handful of Star Sprinkles brings forth a powerful rainbow. She is assisted by her faithful talking horse Starlite, 'the most magnificent horse in the entire universe' and her personal sprite Twink. She lives with the Color Kids in the wonderful Rainbowland. But not everything is always peaceful, they occasionally get opposition from Murky Dismal and Lurky from the gloomy Pits. Try as they might, these two bumbleheads can't seem to succeed. At least they never give up. The fun never ends in Rainbowland thanks to other colorful visitors.