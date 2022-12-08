Not Available

Rainbow Dash Presents is a series of videos written and created by FiMFlamFilosophy. They are presented as readings, but are actually liberal adaptations of popular pieces of fan fiction. In a typical episode, "Rainbow Dash" (using the character's altered personality from The Mentally Advanced Series by the same author) attempts to read the respective text to an audience, but gets distracted, altering and embellishing the story in a humorous manner. Each video is accompanied by still images by artist Petirep.