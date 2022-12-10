Not Available

A story that follows urban planner Lin Qiaoqiao who after meeting Wang Jue joins hands with a group of people in reviving Rainbow Town. Lin Qiaoqiao (Aom Sushar) is an urban planner with her whole future ahead of her until she encounters a tragic blow. To recharge and find peace of mind, she decides to go to a place called Rainbow Town where she meets some same-aged friends: the firmly idealistic Wang Jue (Hou Dong), the bookish Shen Tianchen (Zhu Hanyi), the proud romantic Ye Yumo (Zhao Yian) and the melancholic Feng Zao (Feng Zao). As their hometown declines day by day, Wang Jue and the others become strongly opposed to its industrialization. They work together to bring back the Rainbow Town from their memories.