Hello you, For the last twenty-five years, we’ve been on an amazing journey together. I want to share something from my heart... something real, something I hope will inspire. Rainbow Woman is my love letter to you. It’s sharing our spirit. I’m taking you on a girl power adventure of discovery. Together, we go up a mountain, down the river and back in time... and with music I wrote, it’ll be a 360 experience, for you, for us, for everybody. Thank you for being there for me. I want to be here with you... for all the Rainbow People. With love, Geri x