Rainha das Flores

After losing your memory, who can you trust? Frozen Memories tells the story of Rosa, who suffers from retrograde amnesia, and Narcisa, who tries to take advantage of her sister's accident to keep all the wealth she built in the last decade. It also tells the story of Daniel, Rosa's husband who becomes a total stranger to her overnight. Daniel ends up losing her to Marcelo, the doctor who saves Rosa's life after the accident. It comes as such a shock to Rosa that it triggers flashbacks and old memories that will make her realize she was fooled. From here on, she will have to fight to get her old life back. Reconquer her empire and try to win back the real love of her life, Daniel, who has moved forward in a new relationship.