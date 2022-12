Not Available

Set on a Wolverhampton council estate, Raised By Wolves is modern day reimagining of the childhood of Caitlin Moran and her brothers and sisters. Single-mum Della lives in a three bedroom council house with Germaine, Aretha, Yoko, Mariah, Wyatt and baby Cher. She is attempting to raise the children by herself, but does have visits from Grampy, who likes to come around to dispense his wisdom to his grandchildren.