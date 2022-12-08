Raised Wild

Not Available

A girl on all fours snarls amid a pack of wild dogs, a filthy child is groomed by a troop of monkeys, and a small boy, surrounded by chickens, pecks at the ground in search of food. From Romulus and Remus to Mowgli and Tarzan, tales of children raised by animals have been the stuff of myth and legend for generations, but scattered among these folktales are stories of horrifying truths. Now, anthropologist Mary-Ann Craig is setting off on the trail of these feral children. From deep in the Ugandan jungle, to the rural heartland of Ukraine, her quest will take her across three continents as she uncovers the stories of wild children, children who have lived – and survived – on the very edge of humanity.