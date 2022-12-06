Not Available

Welcome to the Raising Dad guide at TV Tome. Saget plays Matt, a widower, doing his best to raise two precocious young daughters - Sarah and Emily - with a little help from his live-in dad, Sam. With adolescence rearing its ugly head, the last thing 15-year-old Sarah needs is her father looking over her shoulder 24/7. Unfortunately, as the English teacher at Sarah's high school, Matt is doing just that... and it's taking its toll on their relationship. Meanwhile, as he struggles to do his job without ruining Sarah's social life, Matt is completely unaware that he has his own secret admirer within the school's faculty. Between family melodrama and the traumas of teenhood, there is little sanity in sight for Matt or Sarah. Scheduled Times Raising Dad is back on Nickelodeon UK from September 1st, Weekdays at 7pm. Staff John Dawson Head Editor NOTE : We are not needing any other editors at the moment.