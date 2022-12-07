Not Available

Raising Hope

  • Comedy
  • Family

At 23 years old, Jimmy Chance is going nowhere in life. He skims pools for a living, parties every night and still lives at home with his family, including his parents and his cousin, Mike. Jimmy's life takes a drastic turn when a chance romantic encounter with Lucy goes awry once he discovers she is a wanted felon. Months later, when Jimmy pays a visit to the local prison, he discovers Lucy gave birth to their baby, who he is now charged with raising.

Cast

Lucas NeffJimmy Chance
Shannon WoodwardSabrina
Martha PlimptonVirginia Chance
Garret DillahuntBurt Chance
Cloris LeachmanMaw Maw
Gregg BinkleyBarney Hughes

