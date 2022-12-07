Raising Hope

At 23 years old, Jimmy Chance is going nowhere in life. He skims pools for a living, parties every night and still lives at home with his family, including his parents and his cousin, Mike. Jimmy's life takes a drastic turn when a chance romantic encounter with Lucy goes awry once he discovers she is a wanted felon. Months later, when Jimmy pays a visit to the local prison, he discovers Lucy gave birth to their baby, who he is now charged with raising.
|Lucas Neff
|Jimmy Chance
|Shannon Woodward
|Sabrina
|Martha Plimpton
|Virginia Chance
|Garret Dillahunt
|Burt Chance
|Cloris Leachman
|Maw Maw
|Gregg Binkley
|Barney Hughes
