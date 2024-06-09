Raising Voices

Not Available

Alma is 17 years old and is about to finish high school. Greta and Nata are her two best friends; they have known each other since they were little, they party together and face the typical issues of their age: feeling left out, jealousy, problems with their parents, and even toxic relationships... But when the profile @Iam_colemanmiller publishes a photo with the caption "This is me the day before I was raped", normality disappears and everything changes. How and when did this assault happen? Who is behind this profile? How much truth is there in this accusation and who is the real victim?