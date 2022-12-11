Rak Fun Thalob

Not Available

Show presents two best friends – Priew and Risa – who embark on a road trip to nineteen temples in order to wash Risa of her bad luck and find a husband. They must accomplish this in two weeks, before their shared birthday, otherwise Risa risks living alone and atoning for her past sins forever. Along the way they offer a ride to a man named Peet, whom they found attractive becausehe’s backpacking to Doy Samur Dao in order to preserve the promise he made to his late girlfriend, and to start over. The trio have a shared destination so they decide to journey together, but things get chaotic because the two besties place a wager as to who would gain Peet’s favor.