Not Available

Rake

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Essential Media and Entertainment

On any single day, Cleaver Greene is described as many things. Whilst his ex-wife may call him 'unreliable', his son will call him 'a mate'. To his learned friends at the bar table he is 'a real wag', to his jurors he is 'hilarious', and to most judges he is 'an outrage'. To the Tax Office, he is 'a defendant', to a certain brothel owner 'a legend', and to his former cocaine dealer 'a tragic loss'.

Cast

Richard RoxburghCleaver Greene
Matt DayDavid Potter
Adrienne PickeringMelissa Partridge
Russell DykstraBarney Meagher
Danielle CormackScarlet Meagher
Caroline BrazierWendy Greene

View Full Cast >

Images

3 More Images