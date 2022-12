Not Available

The victorious Lord Ram and Sita are back in Ayodhya, but little does Sita know that her homecoming is short-lived. A vile accusation forces a pregnant Sita to leave her home, her husband and Ayodhya forever. Giving birth to the sons of Ram, Sita raises her Luv and Kush with pride, until the twins decide to embark on a mission of finding their father. Will their quest for truth bear fruit? How will they reunite their parents? Find out now in Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush.