Ramayan (2008)

Ramayan tells the story of Lord Ram who was the eldest of the four sons of Dasharatha, the King of Ayodhya. Ram was to become the King of Ayodhya after his father’s retirement. But his stepmother, Kaikeyi, whose mind was poisoned by Manthara, wanted her son Bharat to become the king. Remembering that Dasharatha had once promised to grant her any two boons she demanded Dasharatha that Lord Ram should be banished to the forest for fourteen years and Bharat should be crowned as the king. The helpless and heartbroken Dasharatha had to keep his word. So, he asks Ram to leave for the forest by keeping a stone on his heart. Lord Ram happily accepts the exile and leaves for the forest and is accompanied by his dutiful wife, Mata Sita and younger brother Lakshman. When Bharat learns that his mother is responsible for Lord Ram's exile, he requests Lord Ram to return to Ayodhya. But, when Lord Ram refuses to do so Bharat obtains Lord Ram's charan paduka and places them on the throne as a gesture that Lord Ram is the true king. Bharat then rules Ayodhya as a representative of Lord Ram for the next fourteen years. Later, Ravan, the evil King of Lanka, abducts Mata Sita. How Lord Ram and Lakshman along with Lord Hanuman and his vanar sena rescues Mata Sita, and how Lord Ram slays Ravan forms the rest of the story.