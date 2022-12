Not Available

Rambo is now part of a team called The Force of Freedom which went on missions around the world battling against the evil organization S.A.V.A.G.E., led by General Warhawk. Although the cartoon was filled with lots of fighting and gun fire, there was never any sensational violence, blood or gore, and rarely did anyone ever die. Rambo used violence as a last result and relyed on quick thinking and fast moves to outwit his opponents.