Based on the popular children's series, Eight-year-old Ramona Quimby feels that no one really understands her. She's bright, imaginative, and according to her older sister Beezus, a "pest." Every day she tries to find out more about herself and her world, with an optimism that only children possess. The series follows Ramona's adventures in school and at home as her family struggles with financial woes and the coming of a new baby.