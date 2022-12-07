Not Available

Five boys meet in their teens. This lays the foundation for a career in crime, driven on by the dream of the big heist. Police are becoming aware of them, but the biggest threat is proving to be their own friendship. "Ran" is a high-profile television drama for four episodes. It a mix of drama and action, which is about both spectacular robberies, and about friendship and affiliation. The dilemma the gang encounters is similar to what most of us experience: there comes a point in life where the roads separate, where you realize that you and your old friends have grown apart. This causes a bigger problems for these guys, as this break is not just a little sad and melancholy experience - it is also a threat to their life, their future and their identity.