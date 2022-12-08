Not Available

Randle. n. “A nonsensical poem recited by Irish schoolboys as an apology for farting at a friend.” Admit it, you always knew there was a word for that... The above definition comes from Mrs Byrne’s Dictionary of Unusual, Obscure and Preposterous Words. As a book, it’s pretty much the same as the Oxford English Dictionary, except smaller. And funnier. It’s just one of the many amazing resources collected by Andrew Denton in a lifetime of preparation for a game show about the endlessly entertaining world of language, the thing that sets us apart from the animals. Except spelling bees. Obviously. Randling, created for ABC1 by Andrew Denton and Jon Casimir, the gentlemen behind The Gruen Transfer, is a game show that hearkens back to the good old days when a point was a point and a team was something worth barracking for. Using sporting competition as inspiration and framework, Randling pits ten amazing teams against each other over 27 rounds of bone-crunching combat. All of it hurtling towards the 2012 Randling Grand Final and the presentation of a trophy which has cost the ABC so much cash that from next year, Four Corners will be Three Corners And A Gap. White-water rafting for the brain, Randling is a show where smart people can be funny and funny people can be smart, where actual knowledge may help you, but just as likely won’t. It’s a cheeky, surprising show that allows Mr Denton to live up to his hosting motto: “I’m Andrew and I’m not here to help”. Mostly, Randling is a show where brilliant performers can come to play. And that’s play for fun as well as play to win. It’s a half hour filled with insight and insults, brilliance and bullshit. We guarantee every episode of will leave you at least 1% smarter and 100% happier.